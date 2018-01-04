ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — A burglar has been arrested after entering a Rohnert Park home and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old, police said on Thursday.
At around 3:53 a.m., police got a call from a mom who said that a man had broken into her home on Francis Circle and went into her 8-year-old girl’s room. The mother told police the man had taken off his clothes and climbed on top of the girl as she slept.
The girl then woke up and started screaming, police said. The man then ran out of the house naked.
Police believe the man, identified as Noah Holland, got into the home with a garage door opener found in an unlocked car.
Officers found Holland’s property in the girl’s bedroom, police said. The family says they do not know Holland.
Police linked Holland to a home on 10th Street in Santa Rosa and a white SUV.
While police were on surveillance at the Santa Rosa home, they say three people, including Holland, were seen walking toward the home.
Holland was arrested near the home and did not cooperate with the investigation, police said.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Tristan Ford, of Santa Rosa. Officers say Ford has information about the crime.
Here are the charges for each:
Holland
459 PC Burglary
288(a) PC Lewd and Lascivious acts with a child
220(b) PC Committing sex assault while in the commission of a burglary
10852 VC Vehicle Tampering
1203.2 PC Violation of Probation
Holland is being held on $1 million bail.
Ford
182 PC Conspiracy
459 PC Burglary
1203.2 PC Violation of Probation
- STRONG EARTHQUAKE WAKES UP BAY AREA
- BAY AREA REACTS TO STRONG EARTHQUAKE
- SESSIONS TO END POLICY THAT LET LEGAL POT FLOURISH
- OFFICER FATALLY SHOOTS MAN WITH GUN NEAR BART STATION
- QUAKE SAFETY TIPS: ARE YOU PREPARED FOR THE ‘BIG ONE?’