CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police are searching for a woman suspected of attempted murder and arson.

Thirty-year-old Martha Javier–also known as Gabby Javier– is suspected of starting a fire at a mobile home with a man inside on Dec. 20 at around 2:42 p.m.

The fire happened in the 1800 block of Solano Way.

Citizens were able to rescue the victim from the flames.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about Javier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord police.

