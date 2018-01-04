Police: Woman wanted for starting Concord mobile home fire with man inside

By Published:
Thirty-year-old Martha Javier--also known as Gabby Javier
Thirty-year-old Martha Javier--also known as Gabby Javier

CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police are searching for a woman suspected of attempted murder and arson.

Thirty-year-old Martha Javier–also known as Gabby Javier– is suspected of starting a fire at a mobile home with a man inside on Dec. 20 at around 2:42 p.m.

The fire happened in the 1800 block of Solano Way.

Citizens were able to rescue the victim from the flames.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about Javier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s