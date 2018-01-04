Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Should you get earthquake insurance?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher discuss the Dow Jones, auto sales, Tesla and earthquake insurance.

The Dow Jones industrial average broke above 25,000 on Thursday following the release of stronger-than-expected jobs data.

2017 auto sales slipped from 2016’s record but still came in above 17 million in total. The market could lose 2 million in sales in 2018 and still be relatively solid. Automakers have ridden out many downturns in the past.

Tesla delivered just 1,550 Model 3 sedans during the fourth quarter, falling well short of the 2,917 figure Wall Street expected.

Black answers the question: Should I get earthquake insurance?

