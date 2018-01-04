NEW YORK (AP/KRON) — Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing over 100 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company says that includes 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that will be shuttered between early March and early April.

Liquidation sales will begin as soon as next Friday at the stores.

A Sears spokesman said Thursday the number of workers affected was not available. The majority of the jobs are part-time positions, Sears said.

The move comes in addition to closing about 250 stores announced last year.

Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.

Among the Sears stores closing are one in San Jose and one in San Rafael.

The Sears located at 5540 Winfield Avenue at Oakridge Mall is closing, and the store at San Rafael’s Northgate Mall is closing too.

Bot stores are expected to close in early April.

Earlier Thursday, Macy’s Inc. announced it was closing 11 stores early this year.

The Macy’s furniture store in Novato is closing, along with the Stonestown Mall location.

Here is Macy’s statement for each store:

Novato Furniture Macy’s, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets. After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Novato Furniture store in mid to late March of 2018. Macy’s shared this information with store associates on earlier today, because they are important to our organization and we wanted to make sure they heard about this change from the company. Regular, non-seasonal employees who we are unable to place at nearby locations will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources. While closing a store is always a difficult decision because of the impact on our customers, our associates and the community, Macy’s is delighted to have served this community over the years. We deeply appreciate the loyalty of our customers and associates and remain committed to Marin County and the North Bay Area. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our nearby locations in The Village at Corte Madera and the Northgate Mall, where Furniture and Home departments were recently added and expanded, and with us at macys.com and on the Macy’s app. Stonestown Macy’s, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets. After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Stonestown store in mid to late March 2018 Macy’s shared this information with store associates earlier today because they are important to our organization and we wanted to make sure they heard about this change from the company. Regular, non-seasonal employees who we are unable to place at nearby locations will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources. While closing a store is always a difficult decision because of the impact on our customers, our associates and the community, Macy’s is delighted to have served this community over the years. We deeply appreciate the loyalty of our customers and associates and remain committed to San Francisco and the Northern Peninsula. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our nearby locations in Union Square and Serramonte Shopping Center, as well as on macys.com and on the Macy’s app.

Here is the full list of closures:

