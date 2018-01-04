SAN JOSE (KRON) — Health officials in San Jose are reporting a “sharp” increase in flu patients.

There have been four flu-related deaths since November. There have also been five outbreaks, which is two or more cases, in the past week alone.

In all, there have been eight outbreaks since November.

The increase in flu patients is leading to restrictions on visits to at least one hospital.

The first flu-related death was on Nov. 16.

Privacy laws prevent the reporting of who may have contracted the flu, the county says.

People visiting emergency rooms for flu-like symptoms are up 60 percent.

#SantaClaraCountyHealth reporting “sharp” increase in people seeking care for the Flu. 4 flu-related deaths since Nov. Five “outbreaks” (2 or more cases) in past week alone. Not too late to get vaccinated pic.twitter.com/jiZ1077frw — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 4, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The potency and spread of the flu may be related to a particular strain for which the current vaccine may not be especially effective, doctors say.

Officials also say it is not too late to get vaccinated.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES