Strong earthquake wakes up Bay Area

BERKELEY (KRON) — A strong 4.4 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Bay Area shortly before 3 a.m.

The quake struck at 2:39 a.m. and was centered in Berkeley, according to USGS. The earthquake appears to have been centered near the Claremont Hotel. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles.

KRON4 has been flooded with viewer calls and emails that it was felt across the Bay Area. People reported feeling the quake 40 miles south in San Jose.

USGS’s Keith Knudsen said this is classified as a moderate earthquake.

He said the Bay Area should expect small aftershocks and that that is about a 5 to 10 percent chance of another strong earthquake following this latest one.

“We live in earthquake country so we should do all the things they tell us to do,” Knudsen said.

He suggests that you talk with your family about a plan and have supplies ready to go.

Former KRON4 employee Tom Newton who lives in Albany says “It was a nice jolt. What surprised us was the duration; it seemed to go on a little too long. You know, that feeling when it stops being kind of fun and now you’re worried? We looked around the house and were quite surprised that nothing was knocked off the walls or off shelves and onto floor.”

Another KRON4 viewer in Union City says “my cat was laying across my chest and shaking all of a sudden then I felt a rolling shaking! At first, I thought did my upstairs neighbor fall off the bed! Good early morning!”

Robert Hilton tells the KRON4 Newsroom “I live in Hayward and was woken by what felt like something hitting my house. I thought a car hit my house. I got up and checked outside and there was nothing.”

A Richmond resident sent us this email “My house shook with trembler rolling from south to north, two or three sharp jumping jolts towards the west as it rolled directly along the fault line in my area.”

A resident in Pleasanton said “I was in a deep sleep and was awakened by a loud thud sound with a mild swaying.But it lasted only for few seconds. It reminds all of us that a big one is on our way and are we prepared for it?”

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management says there is no threat of Tsunami at this time.

There are no reports of significant damage or injury at this time, according to emergency officials.

However, KRON4 recieved video of a items that fell off shelves at a Safeway in San Leandro.

BART is experiencing major delays as trains will be performing track inspections following the earthquake.

Expect major delays with our first trains this morning. Trains will be performing track inspections due to earlier seismic activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 4, 2018

Here is what USGS is reporting:

Region: SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CALIF.

Geographic coordinates: 37.861N, 122.242W

Magnitude: 4.5

Depth: 12 km

Universal Time (UTC): 4 Jan 2018 10:39:38

Time near the Epicenter: 4 Jan 2018 02:39:38

Local standard time in your area: 4 Jan 2018 10:39:38

Location with respect to nearby cities:

3 km (2 miles) ESE (113 degrees) of Berkeley, CA

4 km (3 miles) NNW (348 degrees) of Piedmont, CA

5 km (3 miles) NE (55 degrees) of Emeryville, CA

18 km (11 miles) ENE (58 degrees) of San Francisco City Hall, CA

