US, South Korea to delay joint military exercises until after Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon says the U.S. has agreed to delay joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Winter Olympics.

Col. Rob Manning is a Pentagon spokesman. Manning says President Donald Trump agreed to the delay in consultation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn).

Manning says in a brief written statement: “The Department of Defense supports the president’s decision and what is in the best interest of the ROK-U.S. alliance,” referring to the U.S. defense treaty with the Republic of Korea.

The decision pushes back a set of annual military exercises known as Foal Eagle, which normally are held between February and April. Foal Eagle is a series of exercises designed to test the readiness of the two countries’ militaries.

The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

