BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly fire in East Bakersfield took the life of a young child around 4 or 5 years old, and injured two others, according to Kern County Fire Department.

The child was part of a family of five which appeared to be living in a storage unit on Sterling Road. When flames broke out around 12:45 a.m., that family got trapped inside, according to fire crews.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly put out the flames. The young child died at the scene.

A woman and a second child were taken to the hospital, but we are waiting for an update on their injuries. The other two family members were unharmed.

KCFD says they don’t know what started the fire, or why the people were there.

But they did say the unit seemed to be a storage facility for a nearby store.

