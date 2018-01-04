SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Homeowners near the Palace of Fine Arts are fed up with the number of car break-ins in their area.

On Thursday evening, community members met for the first time to try to figure out how to help stop the brazen crimes.

Homeowners are terrified about the brazen car break-ins in this area. And so this is definitely a grassroots initiative.

They’ve decided to create different committees to keep tabs on everything that’s been happening, so they can present their case to local officials.

It’s mostly tourists and rental cars that are being targeted, but families and their visitors are also being affected.

On Sunday, KRON4 talked to families about the ridiculous amount of car break-ins that happen around the Palace of Fine Arts.

And so even on a rainy night, homeowners made the trek to the meeting to find out how they can work towards keeping their neighborhood safe.

They tell KRON4 there’s an elevated need to address public safety and crime in this neighborhood.

And they believe if the problem isn’t addressed, the entire city will eventually feel the brunt of it.

“When you take a look at where the engines are that drive this economy, it isn’t tech,” San Francisco resident Newton Kindlund said. “Not here in San Francisco. A lot of people think it is, but it isn’t. It’s tourism, and right now, if you take a look at the tourist blogs coming out of India, and China, and Central and South America, this city has a huge black eye because of all the people that have come from these countries that have been victimized while they’re here.”

The group plans to hold monthly meetings and will be making their presence known at city hall.

