SAN JOSE (KRON) — Three underage suspects and one adult have been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking near a San Jose mall.

San Jose police say it happened on Wednesday afternoon at Oakridge Mall.

A woman was walking to her car when she noticed another car with two people inside.

Those people then got out and confronted the victim.

A female suspect threw the victim on the ground while a man hit her in the head.

The man then grabbed the victim’s keys and drove off.

Then, early on Friday morning, San Jose officers spotted the victim’s car.

They tried to stop it but the driver led police on a chase on Highway 680.

But the California Highway Patrol eventually arrested four inside the car in Martinez.

