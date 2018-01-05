4 flu deaths reported in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Health Department says there have been four flu-related deaths in that county.
Those deaths happened between Oct. 1 and Jan. 4.
Health officials say all of those people who died were under the age of 65.
Meanwhile, in Santa Clara County, four people have died from the flu since December.
