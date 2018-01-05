4 flu deaths reported in Contra Costa County

By and Published:

 

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Health Department says there have been four flu-related deaths in that county.

Those deaths happened between Oct. 1 and Jan. 4.

Health officials say all of those people who died were under the age of 65.

Meanwhile, in Santa Clara County, four people have died from the flu since December.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s