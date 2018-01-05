Car fire blocks all lanes of Highway 17 South in Los Gatos

By Published:

LOS GATOS (KRON) — A car fire has blocked all lanes of Highway 17 South in Los Gatos on Friday afternoon.

It happened near Brush Road at around 4:44 p.m.

Here is the full report:

As of 4:43 PM, CHP reports that there is an accident with injuries and a vehicle fire on southbound CA-17 south of Brush Rd in Los Gatos. All lanes are blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

No other information has been made available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s