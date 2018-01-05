Car fire blocks all lanes of Highway 17 South in Los Gatos

LOS GATOS (KRON) — A car fire has blocked all lanes of Highway 17 South in Los Gatos on Friday afternoon.

It happened near Brush Road at around 4:44 p.m.

Here is the full report:

As of 4:43 PM, CHP reports that there is an accident with injuries and a vehicle fire on southbound CA-17 south of Brush Rd in Los Gatos. All lanes are blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

No other information has been made available.

