Father kills family in apparent murder-suicide in Santa Clarita, sheriff’s officials say

SANTA CLARITA (KRON) – Police say a father in Santa Clarita shot and killed his wife and two children before turning the gun on himself.

Lt. Rodney Moore with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies went to the home in Santa Clarita early Friday after getting a call from someone concerned about the family.

Moore says the husband and wife, along with their college-age daughter and 11-year-old son, were found shot to death inside.

The residence is in a neighborhood of modern, two-story homes in a development below foothills of the Angeles National Forest about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Moore says it appears to be a murder-suicide committed by the father and that the gun believed to be used in the crime was found at the scene.

