Gary’s Mailbag: Why do you get to sit in the box at Warriors games?

By Published:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • You’re usually pretty reasonable, but even you are being sucked into the Jimmy Garoppolo hype. – Stan
  • Jon Gruden hasn’t coached in 10 years, but you guys make him out to be Vince Lombardi. – Ricky
  • Why did your family get to sit in the box at the Warriors game? – Andre
  • Hate to agree with you, but the Warriors aren’t as much fun to watch without Steph Curry. – Sam
  • After 2 weeks, is your wife happy to send you back to work? – Mary

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s