Gary’s Mailbag: Why do you get to sit in the box at Warriors games?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- You’re usually pretty reasonable, but even you are being sucked into the Jimmy Garoppolo hype. – Stan
- Jon Gruden hasn’t coached in 10 years, but you guys make him out to be Vince Lombardi. – Ricky
- Why did your family get to sit in the box at the Warriors game? – Andre
- Hate to agree with you, but the Warriors aren’t as much fun to watch without Steph Curry. – Sam
- After 2 weeks, is your wife happy to send you back to work? – Mary
