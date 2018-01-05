SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Medical cannabis dispensaries are now authorized for temporary adult-use sales, and KRON4 has a list of locations.

The dispensaries will open after state approval and as early as Saturday.

Here’s a list of them:

Grass Roots, 1077 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Harvest on Geary, 4811 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94118

MediThrive, 1933 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Shambhala, 2441 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

ReLeaf Herbal Cooperative, 1284 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

The Apothecarium, 2029 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

The Green Cross, 4218 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94112

Here is the full statement from the San Francisco Office of Cannabis:

On background: Today, in consultation with the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH), and after a City review of operators’ security plans, good neighbor policies, and equity plans, the Office of Cannabis notified the California Bureau of Cannabis Control that the following Medical Cannabis Dispensaries (MCDs) are authorized to seek a temporary state license to begin adult-use retail sales beginning January 6, 2018: Grass Roots, 1077 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Harvest on Geary, 4811 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94118

MediThrive, 1933 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Shambhala, 2441 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

ReLeaf Herbal Cooperative, 1284 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

The Apothecarium, 2029 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

The Green Cross, 4218 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 In order for MCDs to begin adult-use sales as early as tomorrow, they must first receive a temporary adult-use retailer license from the state. To date, the City has received 31 submissions from MCDs seeking adult-use authorization. These submissions are being reviewed in the order in which they are received by SFDPH, the San Francisco Police Department, and the Office of Cannabis. These agencies will continue their review of MCD submissions to ensure retailers receive authorization once they meet all the requirements of Section 3322 of the San Francisco Health Code. Quotes for attribution: Director of Public Health Barbara Garcia “As San Francisco implements legal adult-use cannabis, we look forward to the benefits to consumers, who will be able to know that they are buying products that are regulated and tested for quality and safety. We anticipate working together with retailers to ensure that consumers are given information about the safe consumption of the products, so that the transition goes smoothly and successfully for everyone.” Office of Cannabis Director Nicole Elliott “The City has been working diligently and swiftly to move the cannabis industry to a regulated space so that our small businesses can be in compliance with state and local law – laws that are meant to better protect our communities and consumers. Today marks an important transition in our endeavors, and I appreciate these retailers’ commitment to being good neighbors and to creating a safer and more equitable environment in San Francisco.” For further questions for the Office of Cannabis, please reach out to Jack Gallagher at jack.gallagher@sfgov.org or (415) 554-6272. For further questions for the Department of Public Health, please reach out to Rachael Kagan at rachael.kagan@sfdph.org or (415) 554-2507 or Veronica Vien at veronica.vien@sfdph.org or (415) 554-2566.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES