BERKELEY (KRON) — A UC Berkeley student is being held by immigration authorities in San Diego County after federal officials say he violated the conditions of his visa.
Activists have organized a social media campaign, calling for the release of 20-year-old Luis Mora under the hashtag #freeluis.
Mora’s lawyer says he made a wrong turn, ended up at a border checkpoint, and was arrested on Dec. 30.
Authorities did not specify the circumstances of his arrest.
Mora’s attorney says ICE has not yet issued him a “notice to appear,” which is one of the first steps in placing a person into deportation proceedings.
It must be done within the first 72 hours.
Mora is a pre-law student at UC Berkeley.
