MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

BERKELEY (KRON) — A UC Berkeley student is being held by immigration authorities in San Diego County after federal officials say he violated the conditions of his visa.

Activists have organized a social media campaign, calling for the release of 20-year-old Luis Mora under the hashtag #freeluis.

Mora’s lawyer says he made a wrong turn, ended up at a border checkpoint, and was arrested on Dec. 30.

Authorities did not specify the circumstances of his arrest.

Mora’s attorney says ICE has not yet issued him a “notice to appear,” which is one of the first steps in placing a person into deportation proceedings.

It must be done within the first 72 hours.

Mora is a pre-law student at UC Berkeley.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES