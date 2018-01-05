OAKLAND (KRON) — Left lanes are blocked on Highway 24 East in Oakland after an injury accident.

This is happening east of Broadway, and it happened at around 5:48 p.m.

Here’s an update from authorities:

As of 5:55 PM, CHP reports that there is an accident with injuries and a severe traffic alert on eastbound CA-24 east of Broadway in Oakland. The left lanes are blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.