SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man acquitted in the death of Kate Steinle was sentenced to three years for a gun possession charge.
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate has been credited with time already served. He will now be taken into federal custody.
A jury acquitted Garcia Zarate in the murder of Steinle, who was shot and killed on Pier 14 in July of 2015. He was found guilty of a firearms possession.
The shooting sparked a national debate over immigration because Garcia Zarate was deported to Mexico five times before he was arrested a few hours after the shooting.
San Francisco officials released him from jail several weeks before the shooting, ignoring a federal request to detain him for a sixth deportation in line with a “sanctuary city” policy.
Garcia Zarate said a gun he found accidentally fired when he picked it up.
His acquittal reignited the furor of critics who say Steinle’s death shows the need for tougher immigration policies.
Stay with KRON4 for updates
- STRONG EARTHQUAKE WAKES UP BAY AREA
- BAY AREA REACTS TO STRONG EARTHQUAKE
- SESSIONS TO END POLICY THAT LET LEGAL POT FLOURISH
- OFFICER FATALLY SHOOTS MAN WITH GUN NEAR BART STATION
- QUAKE SAFETY TIPS: ARE YOU PREPARED FOR THE ‘BIG ONE?’