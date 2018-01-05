SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man acquitted in the death of Kate Steinle was sentenced to three years for a gun possession charge.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate has been credited with time already served. He will now be taken into federal custody.

A jury acquitted Garcia Zarate in the murder of Steinle, who was shot and killed on Pier 14 in July of 2015. He was found guilty of a firearms possession.

The shooting sparked a national debate over immigration because Garcia Zarate was deported to Mexico five times before he was arrested a few hours after the shooting.

San Francisco officials released him from jail several weeks before the shooting, ignoring a federal request to detain him for a sixth deportation in line with a “sanctuary city” policy.

Garcia Zarate said a gun he found accidentally fired when he picked it up.

His acquittal reignited the furor of critics who say Steinle’s death shows the need for tougher immigration policies.

The media is out in force for the sentencing of Jose Garcia Zarate on the one gun possession charge he was convicted on in connection to the killing of Kate Steinle. He’s expected to be released with time serves and turned over to US Marshals to face federal charges. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0KKm2EJ40q — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) January 5, 2018

