DALY CITY (KRON) — A Mega Millions ticket bought in Daly City has matched five of six numbers in Friday’s $450 million drawing, lottery officials said on Twitter.

Nobody in California won the big jackpot, but somebody will be very rich.

Lottery officials say they are still trying to find out the prize amount and if any other state sold the jackpot.

No CA jackpot but we sold a 5/6 prize in Daly City. Still waiting to find out the prize amount and if any other state sold the jackpot. Stay tuned. — California Lottery (@calottery) January 6, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 411 Gellert Blvd.

The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing are 28-30-39-59-70, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES