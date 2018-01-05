Mega Millions ticket bought at Daly City 7-Eleven matches 5 of 6 numbers

FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

 

DALY CITY (KRON) — A Mega Millions ticket bought in Daly City has matched five of six numbers in Friday’s $450 million drawing, lottery officials said on Twitter.

Nobody in California won the big jackpot, but somebody will be very rich.

Lottery officials say they are still trying to find out the prize amount and if any other state sold the jackpot.

The ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 411 Gellert Blvd.

The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing are 28-30-39-59-70, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3.

