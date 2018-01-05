PHOTOS: Crews knock fire at metal recycling plant in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a metal company in San Leandro Friday morning.
Alameda County Fire reported that the blaze at ALCO Metals on Davis St. was knocked down at 5:53 a.m.
A scrap metal pile caught fire, prompting a one-alarm response, officials said on Twitter.
Crews are still on scene checking for hot spots and beginning clean-up.
No injuries were reported.
