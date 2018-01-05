PHOTOS: Crews knock fire at metal recycling plant in San Leandro

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Alameda Co. Fire

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a metal company in San Leandro Friday morning.

Alameda County Fire reported that the blaze at ALCO Metals on Davis St. was knocked down at 5:53 a.m.

A scrap metal pile caught fire, prompting a one-alarm response, officials said on Twitter.

Crews are still on scene checking for hot spots and beginning clean-up.

No injuries were reported.

Crews knock fire at ALCO Metals in San Leandro

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s