PHOTOS: Crews knock fire at metal recycling plant in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a metal company in San Leandro Friday morning.

Alameda County Fire reported that the blaze at ALCO Metals on Davis St. was knocked down at 5:53 a.m.

A scrap metal pile caught fire, prompting a one-alarm response, officials said on Twitter.

Crews are still on scene checking for hot spots and beginning clean-up.

No injuries were reported.

