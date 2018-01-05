Police activity in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District, avoid area

MORAGA (KRON) — Police are asking the public to avoid part of the Outer Sunset District of San Francisco Friday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m. the San Francisco Department of Emergency Service sent an alert to stay away from Moraga and 29th Ave. due to police activity.

No details were released about what prompted the police response.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing, breaking news story.

