SAN JOSE (KRON) — In a press conference Friday afternoon, San Jose Police identified a man accused of raping and robbing a middle school teacher inside of her classroom.

On Tuesday at around 6:30 a.m., police responded to Harker Middle School after 23-year-old Andrew Bracamonte allegedly sexually assaulted the teacher.

The victim was at the school preparing for the new school year when he entered the classroom, police said.

He locked the door, turned off the lights and threatened to shoot her if she did not stay in the classroom, she told police. She never saw a weapon but feared for her life, according to police.

Police say after he sexually assaulted her, he took her personal belongings and left.

Responding officers found surveillance video that shows the suspect at the school before and after the alleged assault. Officers also found the suspect’s phone and beanie in a nearby field.

They used a K9 to track the suspect. This led them to the suspect’s neighborhood where officers later learned he lived. The neighborhood is a half mile from the school.

After an investigation, officers arrested Bracamonte in San Francisco without incident.

They say he tried to change his appearance by cutting his hair.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for:

Robbery (felony) – Penal Code 211

False Imprisonment (felony) Penal Code 236

Criminal Threats (felony) – 422

Forced Oral Copulation (felony) – Penal Code 288(a)

Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault during the Commission of a Burglary (felony) – Penal Code 220(b)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Samantha Huynh or Detective Jennifer Majors of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.

