Police: Man in Santa hat who shot at car in San Francisco arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man seen in a Santa hat shooting a gun at a busy San Francisco intersection has been arrested.

Twenty-seven-year-old Xavier Watson from Fairfield is now in police custody.

Police say Watson is seen in surveillance video stopping in front of a car parked on Eddy Street and opening fire.

It happened on Christmas morning in the Tenderloin near Mason Street.

He’s been booked on multiple felony charges.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Here is the full statement from police:

On Wednesday, January 3, 2018 the San Francisco Police Department became aware of an unreported shooting incident that occurred on December 25, 2017 at approximately 8:00 AM on the 100 block of Eddy Street. An investigation was started immediately. Video surveillance of the shooting incident shows an adult male wearing a Santa hat firing a gun at an occupied vehicle. During the course of the investigation, SFPD Tenderloin Station and Narcotics Unit officers were able to identify the shooting suspect as 27 year-old Fairfield resident Xavier Watson. On Thursday January 4, 2018 SFPD Narcotics Unit officers located Watson on the 4500 block of 3rd Street. Watson was taken into custody without incident. Watson was booked into San Francisco County Jail on multiple felony charges including willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a firearm on a person, transportation for sale of a narcotic or controlled substance and possession of cocaine for sale. The investigation also led to the identification of a 35 year-old male victim. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Due to pending identification matters, a booking photo of Watson is not being released at this time.

Although an arrest has been made, investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the San Francisco Police Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

