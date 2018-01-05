Raiders to introduce Jon Gruden as head coach Tuesday

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders are expected to announce Jon Gruden as their new head coach in a press conference Tuesday, according to sources close to the team.

Long-time Raiders beat writer and co-author of “Al Davis: Behind the Raiders Shield,” Steve Corkran broke the news at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Adam Schefter also referenced Corkran’s report, saying “Raiders are calling a significant press conference for Tuesday at which time they will introduce Jon Gruden as their next head coach.”

Gruden last coached for the Raiders in 2002 before moving on to the Tampa Buccaneers where he defeated the Raiders in the Super Bowl the next season.

The Raiders fired former head coach Jack Del Rio immediately after losing their final game of the season last Sunday.