Raiders to introduce Jon Gruden as head coach Tuesday

By Published:
OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Former head coach of the Oakland Raiders and now ESPN Monday Night Football Analyst Jon Gruden looks on during pre-game warm ups before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 18, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders are expected to announce Jon Gruden as their new head coach in a press conference Tuesday, according to sources close to the team.

Long-time Raiders beat writer and co-author of  “Al Davis: Behind the Raiders Shield,” Steve Corkran broke the news at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Adam Schefter also referenced Corkran’s report, saying “Raiders are calling a significant press conference for Tuesday at which time they will introduce Jon Gruden as their next head coach.”

Gruden last coached for the Raiders in 2002 before moving on to the Tampa Buccaneers where he defeated the Raiders in the Super Bowl the next season.

The Raiders fired former head coach Jack Del Rio immediately after losing their final game of the season last Sunday.

 

