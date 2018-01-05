VIDEO: Storms slam East Coast prompting SFO flight delays, cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s another tough day at Bay Area airports Friday due to a wave of flight cancellations and delays prompted by a giant storm slamming the East Coast.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio is at San Francisco International Airport this morning to show us the current conditions.

She says 19 flights at SFO are cancelled, and nine are delayed, largely thanks to issues at major East Coast airports.

Those numbers are only expected to rise as the day goes on.

She says because of the massive storm sweeping the East, there are nearly 5,000 cancelled flights around the United States.

About 75 percent of those flights are coming in and out of New York and Boston.

The storm dumped as much as 18 inches of snow, suspending flights at JFK, and halting air traffic at New York’s Laguardia Airport on Thursday.

On Friday both airports are trying to get back to normal, but with all the cancellations it is going to be difficult for quite some time.

The airlines all scrambling, issuing warnings to passengers to call ahead, or go online to check the status of their flight.

If you are traveling to the East Coast this weekend, be sure to double check the status of your flight before heading to the airport.

