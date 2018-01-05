BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) — A black bear cub suffering from mange is making progress on her road to recovery in Butte County.
That’s according to California’s Fund for Animals Wildlife Center. The facility took the cub in last month.
State fish and wildlife officials found the animal two days before Christmas.
It had lost almost all of its fur.
Volunteers drove the cub to the wildlife center, where it will continue receiving treatment before ultimately being returned to the wild.
