VIDEO: Man dies after falling through icy pond in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (CNN) — Authorities in Oklahoma have recovered the body of a man who fell through an icy pond.

It happened Thursday in the town of Catoosa.

Officials say a UPS driver tried to help the man, but also fell into the pond.

Firefighters were able to rescue the UPS driver, but were unable to save the other man.

“We did have a diver go in, due to the fact that the extreme cold of the water … about a three-minute dive,” Chief Kevin McKim said. “Visibility is practically nothing under the water. We’re fighting anywhere from four to six inches of ice.”

The victim’s name was not released.

