SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Dozens of coaches and professional baseball players put on a baseball clinic for young players in Santa Rosa on Friday afternoon.

But it was more than just a baseball clinic, it was a fundraiser to help those ballplayers who lost everything in the North Bay fires replace their equipment before the season starts.

“Little league tryouts and then spring training around the corner, it’s the perfect time to do it.”

“We have a list of over 180 players, young players that were displaced by the fires. Every kid that was displaced is going to walk away with gloves, bats, helmets, shoes, an unbelievable amount of gear they can walk away with.”

But more than replacing gear, they got to receive tips from Oakland A’s player Marcus Semien.

“A lot of families who may have lost their homes, lost their equipment,” Semien told KRON4. “We’re just raising money to help these families rebuild their lives.”

When the shortstop for the A’s comes out and donates his time it’s pretty impressive. We can’t thank them enough and it just goes to show you it’s more than a game.”

Gabe Cramer who pitches for the Kansas City Royals minor league team and went to Santa Rosa High School would not miss the event.

“When you can help out kids and help out families who lost a lot all their possessions, it’s the best thing you can do and baseball allows us to do that so it was a no-brainer,” Cramer said.

For Cody Guy it was about replacing his dreams.

“I’m just trying to collect them all back, baseball cards, bobbleheads, signatures,” Guy said. “It’s just been my whole life since I started watching baseball.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES