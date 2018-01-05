Woman responds after man sues over ‘bobcat’ attack in high-rise condo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman is responding after a man accused her of owning a bobcat that attacked him inside a condo at a downtown Tampa high-rise.

Marcos Hernandez, who is represented by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, filed the lawsuit last month in Hillsborough County against SkyPoint Condominium Association, Inc. and Christine Lee.

Lee tells News Channel 8 that his claims aren’t true. She says the alleged bobcat is actually a domestic long-hair tortoiseshell cat named “Calli.”

Hernandez alleges that Lee owned a bobcat and lived in one of the condos when the attack happened.

Lee sent News Channel 8 photographs of Calli and said, “Clearly this is not a bobcat, she’s a lovely sweet, little feline. There are no bobcats at SkyPoint. “

The lawsuit states that Hernandez was lawfully on the property at 777 North Ashley Drive in May of 2017.

He says the animal was unleashed and that he did not provoke it when it attacked.

Hernandez says he incurred medical expenses and suffered pain and physical handicap that hindered his ability to work.

Lees says she believes Hernandez was inside the building with a crew doing life safety inspections. She says the crew arrived much earlier than planned and was supposed to be escorted in pairs.

Lee says Hernandez should not have been alone in her condo.

Hernandez claims that Lee did not, “take reasonable precautions to guard or protect others from the viciousness and danger of her bobcat and failed to warn others about the vicious and dangerous propensities of such animals.”

Hernandez stated that SkyPoint also failed to maintain safe premises by, “allowing a wild and dangerous bobcat to reside on the premises.”

Attorneys at Morgan & Morgan have declined to comment on the case.

Hernandez is seeking trial by jury and an undisclosed amount for damages.

A captive wildlife permit is required before selling or owning wildlife such at bobcats, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES