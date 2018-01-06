4 injured in Contra Costa County DUI crash



CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON)– Four people were rushed to Walnut Creek hospitals Saturday morning after an impaired driver slammed into their vehicle.

According to California Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Jayme Lambert of Martinez was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. Lambert was driving 100 MPH when her vehicle rolled into oncoming traffic on Highway 242 just before eastbound Highway 4.

She was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, causing injuries to others while under the influence of marijuana and other drugs.

Smoking pot is legal now, but not much has changed with how CHP determines whether someone is high.



Officers told KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian that drivers may admit to having used drugs before getting in the car, but they don’t always fess up. In that situation, it’s up to the officer to determine if the driver is under the influence.

Drivers who are pulled over, perform a series of field sobriety tests. Officers use their training to spot or smell anything that hints at the driver being high such as droopy eyelids or greenish white film on the tongue.

A blood test is later drawn, but the results take more than a week so an officer has to decide whether to make an arrest before the hard evidence comes back.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES