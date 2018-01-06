Actor Jerry Van Dyke passes away at 86

MALVERN, Ark. (KARK-TV) — Jerry Van Dyke has passed away.

He was 86.

Jerry’s wife, Shirley, told TMZ he died Friday afternoon.

Family reports Van Dyke had suffered health issues related to a car accident in 2015.

Van Dyke followed his older brother Dick into show business in the 1950’s, performing standup comedy, appearing on the Judy Garland Show, the Dick Van Dyke Show, and many others.

Jerry Van Dyke played Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam alongside Craig T. Nelson on the show “Coach” for 9 seasons.

He was inducted into the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 1998.

Van Dyke married Shirley Jones of Glen Rose in 1984 and bought a ranch in Hot Spring County.

In the late 1990s, they purchased and renovated a city block in Benton, including the Royal Theatre and a soda shop.

He is survived by his older brother Dick Van Dyke as well as numerous children and grandchildren.

