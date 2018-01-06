Alameda County Sheriffs stop Castro Valley ‘swatting’ attempt

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)–On Thursday Alameda County Sheriffs received a prank ‘swatting’ call targeting a home in Castro Valley.

The call was placed for a home along Grove Way, but sheriffs were one step ahead of the prankster.

Sheriff’s said a man claimed he would use an assault rifle to kill his three hostages if he didn’t get $15,000.

Due to the serious nature of the claim, law enforcement responded but deputies realized they were headed to an address where similar demands had been made before.

No SWAT team was needed, as deputies figured out the previous resident of the home was the target of swatting.

Officer say the calls are likely associated with online gaming where people often use the hoax as a payback for other players

