Man arrested in stabbing deaths of 4-year-old daughter, child’s mother

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a man accused of stabbing a his young daughter and the girl’s mother to death Friday.

According to police, Kristofer D. Garrett, 24, was arrested Friday night and charged with two counts of murder for the stabbing deaths of Nicole Antionette Duckson, 34, and their daughter Christina, 4.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police say Garrett stabbed both Duckson and Christina multiple times around 6:30am Friday. Duckson and Christina were found dead outside their home on Fleet Road in southeast Columbus just after 9am Friday morning. Columbus Police Sgt. Dave Sicilian said a friend of Duckson’s went to check on her when she didn’t pick her up from work Friday morning. That’s when she found the bodies outside their home.

“She came out to check on her,” Sgt. Sicilian said. “She obviously found the bodies, called the police. It’s very clear to us that they were murdered.”

According to court documents, Garrett was Christina’s father. Officers arrested Garrett at a traffic stop Friday night. During the arrest, Garrett told officers he had been at Duckson’s residence and that he had cut his hand there, leaving a trail of blood behind.

“I can tell you typically these types of crimes are kind of up close and personal,” Sgt. Sicilian said.

Garrett is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court at 9am on Monday.

