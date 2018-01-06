Man gets 28 years in Seattle-area dismemberment slaying

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to murder in the killing and dismembering a woman in her suburban home and dumping her remains in a Seattle recycling bin has been sentenced to nearly 28 years in prison.

KOMO-TV reports 39-year-old John Robert Charlton was sentenced Friday in the death of 40-year-old Ingrid Lyne. The sentence was the maximum allowed under state guidelines.

Authorities say Charlton dismembered the woman he had just started dating before driving her remains to Seattle. Police say her body parts were found in garbage bags by a homeowner.

Lyne was reported missing on April 9, 2016. Charlton had told police the two went to a baseball game then back to Lyne’s home and that he spent the night on a street in Seattle. He said he was too intoxicated to remember most of the evening.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES