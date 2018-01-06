Numbers drawn for $570 million Powerball jackpot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KRON)–The winning numbers for Saturday’s $570 million Powerball jackpot are in:

The lucky numbers are:

12-29-30-33-61, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

It won’t be known until later whether there was a winner.The odds of winning are about one in 292 million.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. However, to elect the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option for $281.2 million the claim must be filed within 60 days, according to lottery officials.

The winner’s name, city of residence and details on the winnings can be made public; however, the winner’s home address and telephone numbers are to be kept “confidential.”

Darn! There was no California PowerBall winner tonight! Let’s see if there are any other winners nationwide, OR does PowerBall roll to $725 million next week? Wait and see! — California Lottery (@calottery) January 7, 2018

