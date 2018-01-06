Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)– A 29-year-old man died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Cruz.
According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, accident happened around 10:28p.m. near Highway 1 and River Street,
Responding officers found a pedestrian lying in the roadway. The involved vehicle, a 2011 silver Mercedes sedan remain at the scene.
Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby trauma center and hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the victim was in the crosswalk, walking against a red light. The driver was traveling northbound Highway 1 approaching the intersection of River Street, police said.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 57-year-old Santa Jose man, remained at the scene and cooperating with the investigation.
- POLICE IDENTIFY MAN ARRESTED IN SEX ASSAULT OF SAN JOSE TEACHER
- WHERE TO BUY RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA IN SAN FRANCISCO
- WHY CABLE BILLS ARE RISING AGAIN AND WHAT CAN YOU DO
- SEARS, MACY’S TO CLOSE 4 BAY AREA STORES
- FLIGHT DIVERTED AFTER MAN SPREADS HUMAN WASTE IN BATHROOMS