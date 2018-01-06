Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)– A 29-year-old man died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Cruz.

According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, accident happened around 10:28p.m. near Highway 1 and River Street,

Responding officers found a pedestrian lying in the roadway. The involved vehicle, a 2011 silver Mercedes sedan remain at the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby trauma center and hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the victim was in the crosswalk, walking against a red light. The driver was traveling northbound Highway 1 approaching the intersection of River Street, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 57-year-old Santa Jose man, remained at the scene and cooperating with the investigation.

