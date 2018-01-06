Raiders officially announce hiring of Gruden as coach

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2001, file photo, then-Oakland Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda, Calif. The Raiders are set to bring Jon Gruden back for a second stint as coach. A person with knowledge of the team’s plans said the Raiders are planning a news conference Tuesday to announce that Gruden is leaving the broadcast booth to come back to coaching. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has made no formal announcement. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

OAKLAND (AP)–The Oakland Raiders have officially hired Jon Gruden as their coach.

The team announced the move Saturday as soon as Gruden finished his final broadcast as an announcer for ESPN. Gruden will be formally introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

Gruden is returning for a second stint as coach of the Raiders after being traded to Tampa Bay following the 2001 season. He led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title over Oakland the following season. He has been out of coaching since being fired by Tampa Bay after the 2008 season.

The Raiders fired Jack Del Rio following the end of a disappointing six-win season.

 

