SFPD: 3 officers injured after 2 separate accidents on city streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three officers from San Francisco Police Department are in the hospital after two separate car accidents Saturday.

Around 8:44 a.m. an SFPD patrol car and another car collided on Geary and Arguello boulevards.

The two officers in the patrol car were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car was treated with minor injuries at the scene and released.

A third officer en route to the original accident scene crashed with another car on 3rd St. and Geary Blvd.

The second civilian driver and responding officer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of both accidents are under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES