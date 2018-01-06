Sheriffs: Man arrested at SFO after disturbing images of child found on hidden camera

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)–On Friday evening, Marin County Sheriffs along with the help of the SFPD’S Airport Bureau and the San Mateo County Sheriffs Office, arrested an alleged child peeper.

According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report from a resident who said they found a device in the family’s bathroom. The device was capable of capturing and storing images.

The family told sheriffs they were able to gain access to the device and found images of their child undressed.

Investigators said the family had recently hosted the suspect, Marcus Allen Williams of Los Angeles County, at their home.

Detectives secured a search warrant to examine the device and confirmed that pornographic images were on the device found in the bathroom. They obtained another search warrant for Williams’ residence in Los Angeles.

Investigators learned that Williams was headed for the Bay Area and was arriving at San Franciso airport Friday night. Williams was arrested at the airport and booked into the Marin County Jail for producing and possessing obscene matter of a minor under the age of 18 years old.

