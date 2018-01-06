Shooting leads to three-vehicle collision in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON)–A shooting in Fairfield Saturday afternoon resulted in a three-car collision, police said.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, they received several calls around 3:20 p.m. regarding a car crash near Waterman Boulevard and Hilborn Road.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and several others injured as a result of the collision, officers said.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say two vehicles were traveling on Waterman Boulevard when the occupants in one of the vehicles started shooting at a silver Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda was struck multiple times.

He lost control of the car and crashed into other vehicles.

At this time exits from Interstate 80 onto Airbase Parkway and Waterman Boulevard are closed in both directions as the investigation continues. Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward and contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7600.

