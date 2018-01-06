VIDEO: Weed dispensaries open throughout San Francisco

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — Now that the use of recreational marijuana in California is legal, dispensaries in the Bay Area will begin selling weed Saturday.

One of those shops held their ribbon-cutting ceremony in San Francisco this morning.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is at the shop, The Apothecarium.

She say this is just one of a handful of dispensaries that received a state premier to sell recreational marijuana.

That means that for a year these locations will be able to sell a small amount of weed, but only to adults and only to be smoked at home or at approved spaces.

The sale of cannabis in California has been legal since the first of the year, but it took San Francisco dispensaries about a week to fully prepare for recreational weed.

People interested in getting marijuana will be able to purchase one ounce of recreational cannabis or eight grams of concentrated cannabis.

Keep in mind that it cannot be smoked in public, near schools, or inside most buildings, including bars and restaurants.

All of this is generating different reactions from residents in San Francisco.

Another important detail is that you cannot drive under the influence of marijuana.

You also can’t have an open container of weed in your car. It has to be in a sealed container or in the trunk.

