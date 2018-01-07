2 injured in San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Two people were transported to a San Francisco hospital following a collision Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department’s account, the accident happened around 4:28 p.m. at Junipero Serra Boulevard and Ocean Avenue.
No information on what caused the crash or the conditions of the two victims.
