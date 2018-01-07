Inside look: CHP DUI enforcement ride-along

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)-Now that marijuana is legal, there are questions surrounding protocol for those busted for driving under the influence of the drug.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonia rode along with a California Highway Patrol officer who explained some indicators she’s trained to look for.

Officer Charlette Brannon said, “Impaired driving it can be extremely noticeable or not that noticeable.”

Brannon looks to determine if the driver is swerving back and forth across the lanes, or drastically fluctuating in speed.

Once a driver is pulled over, an officer will take a closer look for a greenish white film on the tongue and the obvious smell of pot.

“Red bloodshot eyes, maybe their speech, they demeanor sometimes they are a little bit slower,” officer Brannon said. “Slower reaction time.”

The same sobriety test is given if an officer has reason to believe a driver is impaired, regardless if it’s weed or alcohol.

The test starts with a series of about 20 question the gauge consciousness and memory. Up next, the driver is asked to follow a pen using their eyes and without using their head.

Then they’re asked to take nine steps, heel to toe and turn in a stepped pivot motion. Finally, if the drive doesn’t have an injury, their balance is tested. They must lift their foot pointed downward for 30 seconds at most or however long the officer says.

If police suspect the driver isn’t sober, they may see a tool known as a Pas Test that detects alcohol like a breathalyzer.

“This is not a standardized test so it’s optional,” Brannon said.”So it is a test to determine blood alcohol content.”

Now unlike alcohol, there is no device yet available to law enforcement that gauges THC levels in the system. THC can stay in the body well past smoking or ingesting.

Officer Brannon said a tool to help suspect marijuana would be helpful.

“…If we had that it would be able to determine limits,” she said.” But with our standard filed sobriety test we are able to determine if the driver is impaired.”

