Intoxicated man takes patrol car for joyride, crashes into pole

KTXL Published:

SACRAMENTO (KTXL)— An intoxicated 22-year-old stole a Sacramento police patrol car Saturday night then crashed it into a telephone pole.

Zachary Samaha crashed the stolen police vehicle near a liquor store on Sunnyslope Drive.

A nearby citizen was able to detain Samaha before officers arrived at the scene and arrested him on suspicion of car theft and driving under the influence. He is being held at the Sacramento County Jail.

