Mandalay Bay staff interacted with Vegas gunman more than 10 times ahead of deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KRON4’s Las Vegas sister station learned Friday that the staff at Mandalay Bay encountered the man Metro Police said is responsible for shooting and killing 58 people ahead of the deadly mass shooting.

The deadly incident occurred on Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

According to a statement released Friday, Stephen Paddock interacted with staff more than 10 times during the course of his stay at the hotel.

“MGM Resorts is focused on supporting the health and welfare of our guests. All MGM Resorts properties follow a health and welfare check operating procedure that stipulates a welfare check be performed after two consecutive days where a Do-Not-Disturb sign has been displayed on the door, and the guest has not interacted in-person or by phone with housekeeping or other hotel staff over the same period. In addition, our staff reserves the right to enter the room if it is deemed appropriate to conduct a welfare check. “Importantly, as it relates to the terrible tragedy on October 1, there were numerous interactions with Stephen Paddock every day at the resort, including a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on October 1, all of which were normal in nature. As a result of these interactions, there was no need to conduct a welfare check. Further, Mandalay Bay staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay, including the three days leading up to October 1.”

During his reign of terror from the 32nd floor of the hotel, Paddock also injured more than 500 other patrons attending the festival, police said.

Paddock took his life before police could take him into custody.

