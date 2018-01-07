PG&E braces for power outages ahead of Bay Area storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– PG&E warned customers of possible power outages ahead of Sunday night’s storm.

The winter storm is set to move in late Sunday night and last through Monday. The storm will bring about heavy rains, ferocious winds, and some thundershowers.

The electric company wants customers to be prepared for possible power outages in their area.

PG&E offered a few steps to take now in the event of a power outage:

Keep a battery-operated flashlight and radio within easy reach. Ensure those items are always accessible and that your batteries are fresh. Listen for updates on storm conditions and power outages.

Use safer LED candles. Wax candles are not recommended.

Plan for another way to communicate. Don’t depend on a phone that requires electricity to communicate. Keep a standard handset or mobile phone ready as a backup.

Store water-filled plastic containers in your freezer. You can use them as blocks of ice to prevent food from spoiling.

