Police: 2 men shot by alleged car burglars in Fremont, suspects at large

FREMONT (KRON) — Two men are recovering from injuries after they were shot by alleged car burglars outside their own home Sunday morning in Fremont.

Around 2:45 a.m. two men walked out of their house on the 3000 block of Summit Dr. and found four people burglarizing their car in the driveway.

When they approached the suspects, one suspect pulled out a handgun and shot each of the men at least once.

The victims were rushed to a nearby trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

All four suspects fled on foot and were last seen headed westbound on Mountain Ave.

Police describe the suspects as two Hispanic men, and two Hispanic women.

They left the car they arrived in on Summit Dr.

All four suspects remain at large.

