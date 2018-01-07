Powerful storm headed for Bay Area prompts wind advisory



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A heavy storm is barreling toward the Bay Area which has forced the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory.

The advisory goes into effect on Monday around noon and lasts through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the storm system will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts early Monday morning. The strongest winds are expected to sweep across the Bay Area Monday afternoon through late Monday night.

Residents should be mindful of downed trees and power lines. PG&E is warning customers of potential power outages.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES