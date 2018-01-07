Richmond police recover loaded guns from teens

RICHMOND (KRON)-Police recovered two loaded guns and a couple magazines from four teens in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

According to police, an officer was patrolling the city’s Iron Triangle neighborhood when he noticed a car failed to stop at a stop sign. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled.

The officer saw the occupants throw out magazines and at least one gun.

The pursuit lasted for a few minutes before the driver decided to stop. The four occupants of the car were between 15 and 17 years old.

Assisting officers searched the pursuit route and recovered a few magazines and two loaded pistols, one of which was reported stolen, police said.

The teens were detained and booked into Juvenile Hall.