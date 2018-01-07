VIDEO: Gunfire claims the life of a soldier on a visit home

NEBRASKA (KRON/CNN) — Army Sergeant Kyle Leflore survived overseas tours unscathed, before gunfire took his life early Saturday morning during a brief visit home to Nebraska.

Police say the 27-year-old died at the hospital after being shot outside a club.

While police hunt for his killer, Kyle’s family looks for answers.

The Leflore family says the senseless killing of their son, Kyle, doesn’t just doesn’t make sense.

“He didn’t have any enemies. He didn’t have an enemy in the world,” his dad said.

“Little did I know that just before he would leave Omaha someone would attack him, steal his jewelry and shoot him in the chest. It’s a coward, cowardly act, to shoot an unarmed man,” he said.

Friends and family can’t grasp that a crime so senseless happened to Kyle.

“He could have lost his life in Afghanistan, two tours in Afghanistan,” his dad said. “He could have lost his life on tour in Iraq and yet someone here in this city thought they could kill him and go about their lives.”

The world was Kyle’s oyster as his father explains.

He was working on going into the FBI.

“He was living his life the right way and now it’s all-it’s all gone,” he said,

Kyle’s wife and high school sweetheart Latasha followed him into the army.

She has a 16-hour flight from seoul to omaha where she will break the news to their 5-year-old son.

“His little boy, he is amazing. Five years old. He’s going to grow up without a father and why?”

The Leflore family home is booming with love, and they say they hope it’ll be enough to get them through until justice is served.

